Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
Promotion
Free shipping on $45+
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Human
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Format
Format:
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
- ebook (Digital original) $9.99 $12.99 CAD
Also available from:
All children are told fairytales. Some are epic adventures with high stakes and exciting twists but others were tales of pitiful princesses trapped in boring towers pining for their prince charmings to come and rescue them. But one young woman always hated those stories. Why didn't they get up and rescue themselves? Little did she know that her own fate would take a similarly ironic turn. Because now, here she is. Stuck. In a tower. Turns out, when a dragon holds you hostage, he doesn't just let you get up and leave.
Who knew?
And just when she thinks she sees hope on the horizon, that hope is smashed to bits by—you guessed it—another damn dragon.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Aug 29, 2023
- Publisher
- Hachette Audio
- ISBN-13
- 9781668635667
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use