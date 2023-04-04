That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Human

Description

When Cherry finds herself kidnapped by a dragon and saved by another (much handsomer) one, she realizes fate has a really funny sense of humor when it comes to her love life in this raucous, laugh-out-loud fantasy rom-com, perfect for fans of Legends & Lattes and The Dragon's Bride.



When Cherry was a little girl, her Ma would read her stories every night. Some were epic adventures with high stakes and exciting twists but others were tales of pitiful princesses trapped in boring towers pining for their prince charmings to come and rescue them. She always hated those stories. Why didn't they get up and rescue themselves? But fate has a funny sense of irony when it comes to Cherry. Because now, here she is. Stuck. In a tower. Turns out, when a dragon holds you hostage, he doesn't just let you get up and leave.



Who knew?



And just when Cherry thinks she sees hope on the horizon, that hope is smashed to bits by—you guessed it—another damn dragon.