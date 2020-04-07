Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Global History of Wedding Fashion

by

For Fashion Buffs and Romantics, a Never-Before-Seen Collection of Wedding Garb
The Way We Wed: A History of Wedding Fashion presents styles and stories from the Renaissance to the present day, chronicling evolving fashions, classes, and expectations. And because all wedding attire has a tale to tell, The Way We Wed also reveals fascinating personal stories of those who wore it.

While the book is a rich source of bridal inspiration for all seasons, it’s far from a monotonous parade of white gowns. The Way We Wed showcases wedding gowns of all colors and styles from around the world, as well as going-away dresses, accessories (shoes, veils, hats, and tiaras), and clothes worn by flower girls, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride, and grooms. Same-sex weddings are represented, and the book features celebrity and historical couples as well as everyday people. A few of the included names:
  • Angelina Jolie
  • Frida Kahlo
  • Elizabeth Taylor
  • Princess Diana
  • Martha Washington
  • Solange Knowles
  • Ellen DeGeneres
  • Meghan Markle
Illustrated with 100 gorgeous photos, The Way We Wed is a rich celebration of the art of wedding fashion across time and cultures, and those whose style and circumstances made a statement.
Genre: Nonfiction / Design / Fashion & Accessories

On Sale: December 1st 2020

Price: $24 / $30 (CAD)

Page Count: 248

ISBN-13: 9780762470303

What's Inside

