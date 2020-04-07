The Way We Wed: A History of Wedding Fashion presents styles and stories from the Renaissance to the present day, chronicling evolving fashions, classes, and expectations. And because all wedding attire has a tale to tell, The Way We Wed also reveals fascinating personal stories of those who wore it.



While the book is a rich source of bridal inspiration for all seasons, it’s far from a monotonous parade of white gowns. The Way We Wed showcases wedding gowns of all colors and styles from around the world, as well as going-away dresses, accessories (shoes, veils, hats, and tiaras), and clothes worn by flower girls, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride, and grooms. Same-sex weddings are represented, and the book features celebrity and historical couples as well as everyday people. A few of the included names:

Angelina Jolie

Frida Kahlo

Elizabeth Taylor

Princess Diana

Martha Washington

Solange Knowles

Ellen DeGeneres

Meghan Markle

Illustrated with 100 gorgeous photos, The Way We Wed is a rich celebration of the art of wedding fashion across time and cultures, and those whose style and circumstances made a statement.