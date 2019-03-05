Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell

Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell is a fashion historian, curator, and journalist. She is the author of the award-winning book Fashion Victims: Dress at the Court of Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette. Kimberly lives in Los Angeles, CA.
