Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell
Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell is a fashion historian, curator, and journalist. She is the author of the award-winning book Fashion Victims: Dress at the Court of Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette. Kimberly lives in Los Angeles, CA.Read More
By the Author
Worn on This Day
This stunning visual guide is a journey of discovery through fashion's fascinating history, one day at a time.Beginning on January 1st and ending on December…