Resistance (At All Costs)
How Trump Haters Are Breaking America
INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER
Wall Street Journal columnist and bestselling author Kim Strassel argues how the all-out “Resistance” has become dangerously reckless in its obstruction of President Trump.
Among the most consistent and aggressive criticisms of Donald Trump is that he is a threat to American democracy — a human wrecking ball demolishing our most basic values and institutions. Resistance (At All Costs) makes the opposite case — that it is Trump’s critics, in their zeal to oppose the president, who are undermining our foundations.
From the FBI’s unprecedented counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign, to bureaucratic sabotage, to media partisanship, to the drive-by character assassination of Trump nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the president’s foes have thrown aside norms, due process and the rule of law.
Resistance (At All Costs) shows that the reaction to Trump will prove far more consequential and damaging to our nation long-term than Trump’s time in office.
"A rare writer who immediately recognized the deception and corruption fueling the collusion hysteria, Strassel vividly describes the 'Russiagate' hoax as well as the Left's shocking disregard for honesty, integrity, and the rule of law."—Congressman Devin Nunes
"Strassel's courage to stand up to the groupthink of the political media makes her a national treasure. Her fact-filled reporting exposes a simple but hidden truth: The Resistance is violating the norms they claim to care so much about, leaving a lasting and damaging mark on the country."—Mollie Hemingway, senior editor, The Federalist
"Fifty years from now, when historians try to understand how America devolved into lunacy, they'll read this book. Nobody's sharper, wiser or more precise than Kim Strassel."— Tucker Carlson, Fox News host
"A vitally important review of the incredible abuses of power that accompanied the 2016 campaign."—Hugh Hewitt
"[A] bracing challenge to mainstream political narratives."—Publishers Weekly