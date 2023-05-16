In My Father's Garden

I am done with great things and big plans, great institutions and big success. I am for those tiny, invisible loving human forces that work from individual to individual, creeping through the crannies of the world like so many rootlets, or like the capillary oozing of water, which, if given time, will rend the hardest monuments of pride.

—William James

One

MY FATHER AND I

Once a year, during my childhood, my parents disagreed with each other. The discussion concerned me and could not be avoided. We all knew we had said and done the same things a year ago and would repeat them the following year but each time they engaged us.

“So,” my father would say as we were finishing dinner, “I think tonight might be the night.”

My mother would look at him with exasperation. “Paul,” she would response, “Paul, Paul,” as if she had come to believe she would never be dragged through this ordeal again.

I always took my father’s side. “Well, why not? What’s wrong with it? He likes it and I like it so what does it have to do with you?”

“You see?” my mother said to him. “You see?” as if his plan were to blame for his daughter’s rudeness.

“I don’t want you to be disappointed,” he continued, along his own line of thought. “It might be tomorrow or even the day after. But I wouldn’t be surprised if tonight were the night.”

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” my mother said under her breath. “Does it make sense? Paul, I ask you,” she said in a louder voice, “waking a child up in the middle of the night to look at a flower?”

“I’m not a child. I’m ten years old. I wake up anyway in the middle of the night. Why shouldn’t he wake me?”

“You see? Paul?”

My father considered my mother’s point of view, stroked his mustache, looked at her affectionately. He took her hand. “This is what we will do,” he said after a time. “I will go to her door and I will speak her name very softly. If she doesn’t wake up, okay, so she doesn’t and no harm will be done.

“In the middle of the night,” my mother protested as my father and I gathered up the dinner dishes. He put on an apron, I tied a dish towel around my waist, my mother went off to answer the telephone. We heard her say, angrily, before she picked up the phone, “Waking a child in the middle of the night to look at a flower? Is there, I ask you, another man in the world who would carry on like this?”

“She’s worried you’ll be tired in the morning,” he said when I shook my head about her. “She’s afraid you’ll be worn out for school.”

“She doesn’t worry when the phone rings in the middle of the night and she wakes me up with her loud voice. She just doesn’t want you to wake me up because of a flower. That’s what she doesn’t want. Any other reason to wake me up is just fine with her.”

“You are old enough now to see it from her point of view. To a mother it would not make much sense to wake a child up because of a flower.”

“Dad! I’m not a child,” I would say as the years passed. “I’m ten years old.” I’m eleven years old. I’m twelve years old.

“Just think,” he mused, as he hung the apron from its hook in the back porch, “by the time you are eighteen and go off to college, you will have seen it flower how many times? But tonight,” he went on, as if he did not look forward to those years when I would be away, “we will have a full moon. I won’t even have to bring a flashlight.”

My father’s cactus flowered once a year, at night. By morning, the flower would still be there but limp and sagging and no longer splendid. I remember my father coming to stand by my door to wake me up. I can still hear my mother’s voice from their bedroom, reminding me to put on my shoes. I even remember the slam of the screen door as we went out into the garden. To this day, I know exactly what a night-blooming cereus looks like, a magnificent heavy-headed white flower with densely packed whorled petals. I know that I stood next to my father and gazed at the flower every year in the late summer. I have sometimes told this story as if I remembered being out there, next to him, on the wet grass in my bare feet. But I have no real memory beyond the banging shut of the door. All sensual recollection stops there, the rest is reconstruction. Even when my father managed to get me into the garden, the garden remained secret, forbidden. If I was disloyal to my mother because I wanted to see the mysterious flower, the least I could do was not remember.

Let me repeat: My mother was a woman of the old left, a communist organizer, a radical activist. What mattered to her, what created her sense of value, had been drawn from her life experience. She cared about immigrants, about the poor, about exploited, oppressed, and hungry people, all of which she herself was or had been. Her concern about the fortunes of these people was an unresting goad to her. It kept her awake at night, organizing demonstrations, planning rallies, writing leaflets, dreaming up legal strategies, fighting legal battles, answering emergency telephone calls. That was my mother.

My father, on the other hand, this man of the old left, was a quiet, thoughtful, intellectual person. He loved to play chess and played very well. On Saturdays in the late forties and early fifties, when left-wing newspapers were hard to peddle, he and I would go from door to door in our neighborhood trying to sell copies of the communist newspaper, the People’s World. We never had much luck, but we set out on our rounds every weekend, door to door, although some people, once they recognized us, hurried inside and set their dogs to barking.

I have the impression my mother felt some contempt for this activity of my father’s, since it certainly did not accomplish much from the point of view of radical change. It had more in common with activities of my Berkeley neighbor who builds birdhouses for endangered species. My mother would have regarded activity of this sort as sentimental in the very worst sense, an indulgence of private sensibility at collective expense, if one considers that time spent knocking together bird habitats (or knocking on doors) is time taken from other, more urgent social endeavors. The unemployed, the battered, the evicted, the victims of racism, the wrongfully jailed would have seemed to my mother more worthy of one’s committed effort than birds. And put that way, as an absolute choice between urgencies, I suppose most people would agree with my mother. Nevertheless, I don’t think she was right, although for most of my life I did think so, and this, I imagine, is one of the reasons I have always found it difficult to engage myself with the world.

As a girl my sympathies, although not my sense of what really mattered, were with my father. I thought there was something a bit sad, maybe even a little silly about his weekly rounds, but I went with him because it was better than staying home alone. My father walked with a sense of courtesy for a child, slowly, with short steps, willing to stop to look at things most adults would have counted foolish.

My father took on his paper-selling job because (I imagine) he did not regard his time spent teaching Marxism to other Marxists as having sufficient scope. He also taught Marxism to me. As I understood it then, Marxism meant there was a pattern to history and that we, as Marxists, were a knowing, dedicated part of that pattern. We were going to bring about a more just society, in which people would not have to worry about losing their jobs or living through depressions. My father explained that there would be obstacles to this achievement. Class struggle, which drove history forward, also delayed the egalitarian, socialist order for which we worked. Bosses, capitalists, landlords, factory owners, acting in the interests of their own class, would try to stop workers and farmers from achieving the conditions required to make their lives tolerable. Therefore, sooner or later revolution would come about. My mother said she would not live to see the revolution. She promised it would take place during my lifetime.

My father was a shy man. It required discipline for him to set out into our neighborhood to encounter hostile neighbors, to raise with them some of the urgent social issues of the day. He was also nobody’s fool. He didn’t expect to change the class consciousness of our lower middle-class neighborhood. He seemed satisfied if his reception in the neighborhood was, over time, somewhat less cool. We were a mixed community by then, a few years after we had moved into the neighborhood where my father’s family had also lived. Some of our neighbors were African Americans; there were also a few Asian people, but the white folk who had not yet moved away were the most hostile to the gray-haired man in his corduroy jacket walking hand in hand with his daughter on Saturdays. I early learned not to expect much from them, although my father had clearly not yet given up. “You never know,” he used to say, with his gentle humor, “the mind of man is an inscrutable document.”

There was my father getting himself to do something difficult because he felt there was some small chance he might encounter or awaken a sensibility such as his own must have been before he read his first Marxist paper as a young man. He himself never said this; he never said a word about his own motivation, or that it was hard to go out selling papers door to door, but I knew it was hard, or at least I know now. Nevertheless, this activity suited him because he was a quiet-spoken person who could never have appeared on a soap box to address multitudes. Undoubtedly he would have liked to stay home on Saturdays reading a book, playing chess, pottering in the garden, but he went out to discuss politics with our neighbors.

“Good afternoon, neighbor,” he would say in his old-fashioned way. “Can I interest you in a few words of conversation?” Sometimes, I had the impression that he had been practicing the phrase under his breath, to free it from all trace of his shyness. If so, he was a success. I never had to feel embarrassed for him. On other occasions, I would hear him say, in this thoughtful, quiet voice, “Allow me to introduce myself and my daughter. We live in the neighborhood and have come out this afternoon to see if we can interest you in a discussion about the world.”

These conversational skills, although they were not particularly admired in my family, where my mother and I liked to shout, were in fact considerable, for they consisted of the capacity never (“never” is the accurate word) to get angry during an argument, never to respond irrationally to hostility, but always to counter it with reasoned discourse. In this respect, I cannot trace my temperamental lineage from my father because I am hot-headed and easily provoked. But his weekly walks out among our neighbors, in the hope of lighting a spark here, a slow fire of reflection there, used to seem somewhat sad to me and perhaps a bit silly.

Now they make more sense. It would have been impossible to set out every weekend into a hostile world to perform a task for which one could not expect much reward, unless one felt oneself to be in the service of something larger than the self, to which one’s whole life, in its smallest and largest acts, was dedicated.

NOT THAT MY father was a spiritual man. He regarded himself, with precise pride, as an atheist, a materialist, a man liberated from religions and other superstitions. He was a scientist, a structural engineer by profession, and he loved to garden. The transformative powers of the “unseen order” by which I am fascinated would have been construed by my father in materialist terms. He was concerned about who owned the means of production, how products were alienated from the workers who produced them, how profits were made at the expense of the laboring poor. For him, it was the tensions and injustices of these social arrangements that would lead to the egalitarian socialist goal. Then, the state would wither away as no longer necessary for the regulation of human affairs. The gray-haired man and his little daughter out walking through their neighborhood on a Saturday afternoon walked with historic inevitability on their side.

My father has been dead for twenty-seven years. He died when I was twenty-seven years old. I have now lived half of my life without my father. Today, early this morning, I went rummaging in a drawer and came by chance upon his watch. I wound it, it started up and has since been keeping perfect time. In our family we were always proud of this watch, a real gold watch, inscribed to Paul Kusnitz, my father, from his employer.

Years after my father died there was a fire in which many keepsakes were lost. We lost the oil painting of my sister in her Komsomol scarf. My dad’s ivory chess set was lost, and the fur pillowcase with a hammer and sickle. What has survived is so meager, each remaining object has been forced to carry the whole history of our relationship. For me, that watch has become an emblem of my father’s silent influence, all its forces held in check, ready to go, long neglected until the daughter opens a drawer and finds the watch in perfect working order.