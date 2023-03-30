Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

The Garden Refresh
The Garden Refresh

How to Give Your Yard Big Impact on a Small Budget

by Kier Holmes

On Sale

Jun 7, 2022

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643261201

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Garden Design

Description

Grow more, spend less

So you want a stylish, healthy, and productive garden that is budget and Earth-friendly? Of course you do. Garden designer Kier Holmes shows you how, in this accessible and spunky guide. She shares everything you need to create a productive and lush garden that can truly be used and enjoyed. Packed with hundreds of tips on design, plant selection, and how to address problematic situations, it also has information on which hardscape elements are worth the splurge, how to decide where to start, and how to reduce maintenance through design. Inspirational, practical, and endlessly creative, The Garden Refresh is destined to become the book you turn to again and again for the best insider ideas.

What's Inside

