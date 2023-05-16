Orders over $45 ship FREE

A Line in the Sand
A Line in the Sand

by Kevin Powers

ebook Hardcover

On Sale

May 16, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668625927

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / General

Description

A compulsive and timely thriller by PEN/Hemingway Award winner of The Yellow Birds.

One early morning on a Norfolk beach in Virginia, a dead body is discovered by a man taking his daily swim—Arman Bajalan, formerly an interpreter in Iraq. After narrowly surviving an assassination attempt that killed his wife and child, Arman has been given lonely sanctuary in the US as a maintenance worker at the Sea Breeze Motel. Now, convinced that the body is connected to his past, he knows he is still not safe.

Seasoned detective Catherine Wheel and her newly minted partner have little to go on beyond a bus ticket in the dead man’s pocket. It leads them to Sally Ewell, a local journalist as grief-stricken as Arman is by the Iraq War, who is investigating a corporation on the cusp of landing a multi-billion-dollar government defense contract.

As victims mount around Arman, taking the team down wrong turns and towards startling evidence, they find themselves in a race, committed to unraveling the truth and keeping Arman alive—even if it costs them absolutely everything.

