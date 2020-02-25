Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Truck Is Stuck!

A Read-Along Book

My Truck Is Stuck. Rotten luck. Can’t go! My truck is stuck. Tug and tow. Two engines roar. But the truck won’t go. Not one inch more. Does anyone know how to make my stuck truck go? In this lyrical read-aloud, young drivers are introduced to the ins and outs of hauling, beeping, and repairing — get ready for a fun ride!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Transportation

On Sale: July 29th 2014

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 30

ISBN-13: 9781484717516

Edition: Enhanced Edition

