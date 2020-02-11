Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Daniel Kirk

Daniel Kirk (www.danielkirk.com) is the successful writer and illustrator of numerous children’s books. He has illustrated such popular titles as Chugga-Chugga Choo-Choo and My Truck Is Stuck! as well as his own Snow Dude. He lives with his wife, illustrator Julia Gorton, and their children in Glen Ridge, New Jersey.

