Kevin Lewis

Kevin Lewis’s picture books are known for their boisterous boy appeal and irresistible sounds, which make them perfect for reading aloud. Kevin is the author of Chugga-Chugga Choo-Choo and My Truck Is Stuck! He lives in Brooklyn, New York.

