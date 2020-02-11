Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kevin Lewis
Kevin Lewis’s picture books are known for their boisterous boy appeal and irresistible sounds, which make them perfect for reading aloud. Kevin is the author of Chugga-Chugga Choo-Choo and My Truck Is Stuck! He lives in Brooklyn, New York.Read More
By the Author
My Truck is Stuck!
My Truck Is Stuck. Rotten luck. Can't go! My truck is stuck. Tug and tow. Two engines roar. But the truck won't go. Not one…