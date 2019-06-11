The Silent Wife

In this heart-wrenching, emotionally gripping USA Today bestseller, a woman with a seemingly perfect life finds a mysterious letter that reveals dark secrets from the past that threaten to destroy her family.





Lara’s life looks perfect on the surface—gorgeous doting husband, Massimo; sweet little son, Sandro; and the perfect home. But Lara knows something about Massimo. Something she can’t tell anyone else, or everything he has worked so hard for will be destroyed: his job, their reputation, their son. This secret is keeping Lara a prisoner in her marriage.





Maggie is married to Massimo’s brother, Nico, and lives with him and her troubled stepdaughter. She knows all of Nico’s darkest secrets—or so she thinks. Then one day she discovers a letter in the attic that reveals a shocking secret about Nico’s first wife. Will Maggie set the record straight or keep silent to protect those she loves?





For a family held together by lies, the truth will come at a devastating price.