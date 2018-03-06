Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Silent Wife

A gripping, emotional page-turner with a twist that will take your breath away

by

In this heart-wrenching, emotionally gripping USA Today bestseller, a woman with a seemingly perfect life finds a mysterious letter that reveals dark secrets from the past that threaten to destroy her family.

Lara’s life looks perfect on the surfacegorgeous doting husband, Massimo; sweet little son, Sandro; and the perfect home. But Lara knows something about Massimo. Something she can’t tell anyone else, or everything he has worked so hard for will be destroyed: his job, their reputation, their son. This secret is keeping Lara a prisoner in her marriage.

Maggie is married to Massimo’s brother, Nico, and lives with him and her troubled stepdaughter. She knows all of Nico’s darkest secretsor so she thinks. Then one day she discovers a letter in the attic that reveals a shocking secret about Nico’s first wife. Will Maggie set the record straight or keep silent to protect those she loves?

For a family held together by lies, the truth will come at a devastating price.

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: November 13th 2018

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781538714652

Meet The Author: Kerry Fisher

Born in Peterborough, UK, Kerry Fisher studied French and Italian at Bath University, followed by several years working as an English teacher in Corsica and Spain before topping the dizzying heights of holiday rep and grape picker in Tuscany. She eventually succumbed to “getting a proper job” and returned to England to study Periodical Journalism at City University. After two years working at Essentials magazine in London, love carried her off to the wilds of the West Pennine moors near Bolton. She now lives in Surrey with her husband (of whisking off to Bolton fame) and two teenagers. She has a very naughty lab/schnauzer called Poppy, which leads to many mortifying moments of whistling and waving pieces of chicken while the dog practices her “talk to the tail.”

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"A wonderful, poignant, heart breaking, heart warming story of families and secrets, of hidden strength and unexpected friendship. Brilliant! Very highly recommended. Cannot wait for Kerry's next!"—Renita D'Silva, Pushcart Prize-nominated author
"I loved this! It was absolutely unputdownable and I didn't want it to end"—Jenny Ashcroft, bestselling author of Beneath a Burning Sky
"Well written and pacey ... a thoroughly enjoyable experience."—Daily Mail on The Island Escape
