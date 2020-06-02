The Stalking Jack the Ripper Collection

Devour the complete #1 New York Times bestselling Stalking Jack the Ripper series: Stalking Jack the Ripper, Hunting Prince Dracula, Escaping from Houdini, Capturing the Devil, and a free novella are included in this thrilling new collection!





Between social teas and silk dress fittings, Audrey Rose Wadsworth leads a secret life studying corpses in the gruesome practice of forensic medicine. A string of ghastly corpses drags Audrey into the investigation of a serial murderer as she searches for the identity of Jack the Ripper.





This is only the beginning of Audrey’s life-shattering journey. Soon, she’s drawn deeper into the captivatingly gruesome world of bizarre murders. As Audrey finds herself in the castle of Dracula himself, and then face-to-face with the one and only Houdini, she discovers that love and death go hand in hand, and there’s something irresistible about the charming Thomas Cresswell who accompanies her.





Shocking, blood-soaked discoveries will take Audrey and Thomas across the seas from London to America, where they find themselves dangerously lost in the infamous Murder Hotel. Will Audrey Rose and Thomas see their last mystery to the end-together and in love-or will their fortunes finally run out when their most depraved adversary makes one final, devastating kill?