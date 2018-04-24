Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stalking Jack the Ripper
Booktrack Edition
Stalking Jack the Ripper: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
INSTANT #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER
Seventeen-year-old Audrey Rose Wadsworth was born a lord’s daughter, with a life of wealth and privilege stretched out before her. But between the social teas and silk dress fittings, she leads a forbidden secret life.
Against her stern father’s wishes and society’s expectations, Audrey often slips away to her uncle’s laboratory to study the gruesome practice of forensic medicine. When her work on a string of savagely killed corpses drags Audrey into the investigation of a serial murderer, her search for answers brings her close to her own sheltered world.
The story’s shocking twists and turns, augmented with real, sinister period photos, will make this #1 New York Times bestselling debut from author Kerri Maniscalco impossible to forget.
*Booktrack editions are essentially a new genre of digital storytelling entertainment. Music and ambient audio are added to complement and enhance the audiobook experience. It is a synchronized movie-style soundtrack that complements the narration of existing audiobooks; the tempo and rhythm of the score harmonize with action, dialogue and the characters’ emotional arcs.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
Praise for Stalking Jack the Ripper:
A #1 New York Times Bestseller from its first week!
"An entertaining debut full of twists and turns, perfect for fans of historical fiction and mystery."—School Library Journal
"Maniscalco has created a serious, sharp-minded, and forward-thinking protagonist in Audrey Rose, whose fearlessness will endear her to readers looking for an engaging historical thriller. [A] gruesome but engrossing story."—Publisher's Weekly
"Audrey Rose Wadsworth prefers breeches to ball gowns, autopsies to afternoon tea, and scalpels to knitting needles. Though her father, Lord Edmund, has forbidden it, Audrey covertly studies forensic medicine...while "the Ripper" remains two steps ahead, lurking where Audrey least expects....Maniscalco's portrayal of scientific invention in a newly industrial era will serve as a fine first foray into Victorian classics."—Booklist
"*A marvelous yet somewhat gruesome mystery...The Ripper scenes are visceral, and the plot dovetails with history perfectly. An unexpected twist makes the ending worth the wait. A must-have."—School Library Journal, starred review
"Audrey is a young woman eager to use her brains and willing to flaunt society's rules....This mystery pays homage to classics like Doyle's Sherlock Holmes and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein [and] will satisfy those readers looking for historical mystery, a witty heroine, and a little romance."—School Library Connection
"This is a book that will keep you up at night and haunt you during the day."—Beth Revis, author of the New York Times bestselling series Across the Universe
"With ample knowledge of Ripper lore, Maniscalco creates a steadfast and headstrong heroine who is as comfortable in gloves of blood as she is in watered silk. Filled with plenty of gory details, and no shortage of possible suspects, Stalking Jack the Ripper conveys the panic, paranoia, and fascination of 1880s London with a madman on the loose."—Kendare Blake, author of Anna Dressed in Blood and Three Dark Crowns
"Kerri Maniscalco paints a picture of nineteenth-century London that lives and breathes in wonderfully sinister fashion. You won't want to put this book down."—Renee Ahdieh, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller The Wrath and the Dawn
"Dark and suspenseful...this book kept me guessing until its final, terrifying scenes."—Anna Carey, author of the EVE trilogy