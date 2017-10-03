Stalking Jack the Ripper

INSTANT #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER



Seventeen-year-old Audrey Rose Wadsworth was born a lord’s daughter, with a life of wealth and privilege stretched out before her. But between the social teas and silk dress fittings, she leads a forbidden secret life.Against her stern father’s wishes and society’s expectations, Audrey often slips away to her uncle’s laboratory to study the gruesome practice of forensic medicine. When her work on a string of savagely killed corpses drags Audrey into the investigation of a serial murderer, her search for answers brings her close to her own sheltered world.The story’s shocking twists and turns, augmented with real, sinister period photos, will make this #1bestselling debut from author Kerri Maniscalco impossible to forget.