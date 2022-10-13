Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Kingdom of the Wicked Digital Omnibus
Kingdom of the Wicked Digital Omnibus

by Kerri Maniscalco

ebook Digital original

On Sale

Oct 11, 2022

Page Count

1296 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316565219

Genre

Non-classifiable

Description

Two sisters.
One brutal murder.
A quest for vengeance that will unleash Hell itself…
 
And an intoxicating romance.
 
Emilia and her twin sister Vittoria are streghe – witches who live secretly among humans, avoiding notice and persecution. One night, Vittoria misses dinner service at the family's renowned Sicilian restaurant. Emilia soon finds the body of her beloved twin…desecrated beyond belief. Devastated, Emilia sets out to find her sister's killer and to seek vengeance at any cost — even if it means using dark magic that's been long forbidden.
 
Then Emilia meets Wrath, one of the Wicked princes of Hell she has been warned against in tales since she was a child. Wrath claims to be on Emilia's side, tasked by his master with solving the series of women's murders on the island. But when it comes to the Wicked, nothing is as it seems…

With nonstop action, sizzling romance, and unpredictable twists, this blockbuster series and its "page-turning plot is a force to be reckoned with" (Booklist).

What's Inside

