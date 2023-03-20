Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Until I'm Yours
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Until I'm Yours

by Kennedy Ryan

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Digital original Trade Paperback
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Digital original Trade Paperback

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 31, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Oct 31, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668635100

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

USA Today bestselling author Kennedy Ryan delivers a scorching romance where one man must earn the trust of a woman with diamond-hard defenses in order to win her heart.

The world knows her face . . .

Mean girl. Goddess. Bitch. Supermodel Sofie Baston has earned those labels . . . yet they don't scratch the surface of who she really is. Before she can follow her own dreams, Sophie must do her daughterly duty and reel in a "fish" for her father's business-a tall, brown-eyed entrepreneur who immediately hooks her. He's a big guy with an even bigger heart . . . but will that heart be open to Sofie once her darkest secret is revealed?

. . . but only one man knows her heart

To Trevor Bishop, Sofie is a beautiful mystery he would gladly spend his life solving. He figures her tough demeanor is armor against a world that's hurt her too many times. Then Sofie's deepest wounds are reopened by the powerful, ruthless man who made them. When she musters the courage to take him down, her world shatters. Now Trevor is determined to help Sofie pick up the pieces so they can build a future together. The challenge will be convincing his ice princess that it's safe to melt in his arms . . .

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Until I'm Yours was easily one of the most emotional books I've read this year. It dealt with serious subjects with such finesse that I was left dumbfounded. Every woman should read this book. Heck, every person."—Rachel Van Dyken, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Ryan's debut is rife with sexual tension while her easy style and likable characters bring this unpredictable love triangle to life."—Karina Halle, New York Times bestselling author on When You Are Mine
"Jo and Cam are pure magic in Be Mine Forever. Kennedy Ryan continues to prove what a powerful writer she is in this intense romance."—A.L. Jackson, NYT Bestselling Author
"Be Mine Forever made the entire story complete. The feeling of love for [these characters] and their author will never go away! This series finale will tug your heartstrings in all the right places."—Shelley & Courtney, Must Read Books or Die
"Be Mine Forever is brilliant as it encapsulates the beauty and honesty present in the redemptive power of true and lasting love. Raw and authentic, it is a love story that celebrates two souls wild and brave enough to reach out for one another when remaining apart would forever alter their destiny. Five Stars!"—Sheena of Smexy Books
"Be Mine Forever spoke of truth--brutal, honest, but free. It allowed the characters to tell their story, placing readers in a situation that won't just let them read, it will let them experience. Kennedy Ryan knows pain and how it could consume a person...She will make you feel and she will make it last."—Mary Ruth Baloy, Endless Epeolatry Blog
Read More Read Less