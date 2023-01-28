“These recipes give you several gorgeous, clever, and time-tested ways to include the garden in your baking. And they promise to be delicious, too!” — Deborah Madison, author of Vegetable Literacy and In My Kitchen



“With its down-home and seasonal approach, The Harvest Baker will appeal to both gardeners and bakers, with recipes that are sure to become family favorites.” — Kate McDermott, author of Art of the Pie



“The Harvest Baker goes way beyond zucchini bread and shows you wonderful ways to work more vegetables and fruits into your meals. I can’t wait to try these recipes!” — Barbara Damrosch, columnist of “A Cook’s Garden” for The Washington Post and co-author of The Four Season Farm Gardener’s Cookbook



“Ken Haedrich’s recipes are always that perfect balance of simple and sophisticated, equally appealing to both the novice and veteran baker. His new book makes me want to sprint to the garden, then to the oven, then back again, ad infinitum. I love this collection!” — Jenny Rosenstrach, author of Dinner: A Love Story

