The Harvest Baker
150 Sweet & Savory Recipes Celebrating the Fresh-Picked Flavors of Fruits, Herbs & Vegetables
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 27, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Let them eat cake — and vegetables, too! Award-winning cookbook author Ken Haedrich serves up 150 delicious baked goods that are full of fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs and go far beyond zucchini bread and carrot cake. From Bacon, Cheddar, and Fresh Corn Muffins to Fresh Fennel and Italian Sausage Pizza, Spaghetti Squash and Parmesan Quiche, and Brown Sugar Rhubarb Tart Squares, these scrumptious recipes add nutrition plus amazing flavor to every meal of the day. The breadth of this collection is stunning, and you’ll be amazed that baked goods this tasty also deliver your daily dose of fresh vegetables.
What's Inside
Praise
“These recipes give you several gorgeous, clever, and time-tested ways to include the garden in your baking. And they promise to be delicious, too!” — Deborah Madison, author of Vegetable Literacy and In My Kitchen
“With its down-home and seasonal approach, The Harvest Baker will appeal to both gardeners and bakers, with recipes that are sure to become family favorites.” — Kate McDermott, author of Art of the Pie
“The Harvest Baker goes way beyond zucchini bread and shows you wonderful ways to work more vegetables and fruits into your meals. I can’t wait to try these recipes!” — Barbara Damrosch, columnist of “A Cook’s Garden” for The Washington Post and co-author of The Four Season Farm Gardener’s Cookbook
“Ken Haedrich’s recipes are always that perfect balance of simple and sophisticated, equally appealing to both the novice and veteran baker. His new book makes me want to sprint to the garden, then to the oven, then back again, ad infinitum. I love this collection!” — Jenny Rosenstrach, author of Dinner: A Love Story
