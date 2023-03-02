Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Maple Syrup Cookbook, 3rd Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Maple Syrup Cookbook, 3rd Edition

Over 100 Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

by Ken Haedrich

Foreword by Marion Cunningham

Sale Price $2.99 Regular Price $9.99 Discount (70% OFF)

Sale Price $2.99 CAD Regular Price $12.99 CAD Discount (77% OFF)

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Sale Price $2.99 Regular Price $9.99 Discount (70% OFF)

Sale Price $2.99 CAD Regular Price $12.99 CAD Discount (77% OFF)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 7, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Dec 7, 2015

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612126654

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Herbs, Spices, Condiments

Description

Maple Syrup Cookbook has convinced thousands of readers that maple syrup makes everything taste better. Now, the revised third edition of this classic cookbook features full-color photographs and a dozen of the author’s favorite new recipes. In all, the book now offers more than 100 ways to enjoy maple syrup at every meal, including Buttermilk Corn Cakes, Banana Crêpes with Maple Rum Sauce (perfect for brunch), Maple Cream Scones, Lacy Sweet-Potato Patties, Maple Bacon Strata, Curried Pumpkin-Apple Soup, Creamy Maple Fondue, Maple-Glazed Brussels Sprouts, Orange-Maple Wings, Beet and Pear Relish, Maple-Roasted Root Vegetables, Steamed Brown Bread, Maple Onion Marmalade, Hot & Spicy Shrimp Kabobs, Chicken with Maple-Mustard Glaze, and Crispy Maple Spareribs. There are barbecue sauces and salad dressings and dozens of tempting desserts, from Almond Bars and Coffee Chip Cookies to Maple Apple Pie, Maple Pecan Pie, Maple-Ginger Ice Cream, and much more. There’s even a recipe for Maple Bread-and-Butter Pickles. This is a treasure chest of delightful recipes you’ll turn to again and again.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less