Plants with Style
A Plantsman's Choices for a Vibrant, 21st-Century Garden
Description
“A love letter to plants…that oozes enthusiasm.” —The English Garden
Why settle for lackluster gardens filled with dull, ho-hum plants? In this spirited, provocative book, plant guru Kelly Norris calls for a garden revolution: out with the boring plants and in with the exciting newcomers that will make your jaw drop and your pulse quicken! A passionate horticulturist and lifelong gardener, Kelly is the ideal guide to the botanical riches available to today’s gardeners. In chapters on environment, structure, seasonal standouts, and plant combinations he shines a spotlight on the A-list plants in every category—plants that will thrive, not merely survive. Along the way, he shows you how to forge a personal style in harmony with your garden’s setting and local environment. As Kelly puts it, “A garden is the best way to savor life on earth.” Let Plants with Style guide you to the plants that will provide a richer, more fulfilling connection between you and your own patch of soil.
What's Inside
Praise
“The language of botany has never been so piquant as in Norris’s lively guide to plants worth including in a modern garden. A unique book ideal for younger gardeners who don’t have a lot else focused on their generation. The title will be inspirational to gardeners of all ages.” —Library Journal
“A love letter to plants. . . . oozes enthusiasm.” —The English Garden
“The book is both stylish and a well-organized manifesto full of wisdom. . . . brims with compelling plant ideas and recommendations along with beautiful photos.” —Garden Rant
“Plants with Style is Kelly Norris’s paean to ecology-conscious, biodiversity-rich gardening with panache. . . . Norris is an engaging and erudite author, and Plants With Style is a richly inspiring addition to the gardener’s bookshelf.” —The American Gardener
“This is a book to buy for the text. . . . [Norris comments on] the plants’ flair, sassiness, kick-ass-garden qualities, and other inside information in his astute personal, and conversational style.” —Country Gardens
“Start the new year with no-fuss plants to refresh your garden this growing season. Along with inspirational photos and guidance in each chapter, plantsman and author Kelly Norris will explain how to incorporate your personal style into your own garden.” —Garden Gate
“Norris guides us away from boring plants and directly to vibrant, jaw-dropping, stylish plants. It’s 2016, bring your garden into the 21st century!” —Garden Design
“Kelly is a fresh-faced young man with an unparalleled depth of plant knowledge who exudes a contagious love of the green industry.” —Green Profit Magazine
“What makes the book so engaging is the author’s sense of humor as he explains what he loves and despises, too. It’s done in such a way that you’ll smile all the way through while learning precious information about varieties that, without Norris, would remain a mystery.” —Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
“Shares advice on design and tips on growing, but the best part is Norris’ unbridled enthusiasm.” —The Columbus Dispatch
