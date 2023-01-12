Free shipping on orders $35+
A Guide to Bearded Irises
Cultivating the Rainbow for Beginners and Enthusiasts
The diversity of bearded irises rivals that of any other perennial grown in temperate climates. For some gardeners, they bring back warm memories of a grandparent's garden; for others, they're a cutting-edge plant with a seemingly endless capacity for producing new forms and patterns.
As the manager of Rainbow Iris Farm and co-editor of the Bulletin of the American Iris Society, Kelly Norris is the authority on gardening with bearded irises. His introductory chapters offer tips for successful growth, garden design, plant selection, and "creating" new irises. A Guide to Bearded Irises also provides portraits of the most outstanding plants in each of the six recognized categories, from the dainty miniature dwarf bearded irises to the stately tall bearded irises. A resource section lists specialty nurseries, organizations devoted to bearded irises, and public gardens with notable iris collections.
“Norris is a charming guide. It’s difficult not to be seduced by his enthusiasm and tantalizing descriptions of the colors, textures, ruffles, and patterns of the iris species.” —Publishers Weekly
“A green thumbs up, especially as this is a fresh, timely, and appealing presentation of the topic.” —Library Journal
“A handsome book.” —Country Gardens
“Comprehensive and up-to-date, all the while brimming with an enthusiasm that is exhilarating, inspiring.” —American Gardener
“[Norris] is an enthusiastic young American who writes in a readable style with his passion for irises coming across on each page.” —The Garden
“Norris will offer fresh inspiration, as well as growing tips and descriptions of recommended cultivars.” —NJ.com
“It’s a rainbow of a book, with deliciously coloured section pages and graphics that mark it out as having a modern approach to this potentially old-fashioned flower.” —The Independent