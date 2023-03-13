Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
A Good Rogue Is Hard to Find
Description
HE THOUGHT HE’D SEEN IT ALL . . .
The rogue’s life has been good to William Somerhall: He has his fortune, his racehorses, and his freedom. Then he moves in with his mother. It seems the eccentric Dowager Duchess of Worth has been barely skirting social disaster-assisted by one Miss Jenna Hughes, who is far too bright and beautiful to be wasting her youth as a paid companion. Now home to keep his mother from ruin, William intends to learn what’s afoot by keeping his friends close-and the tempting Miss Hughes closer still.
. . . UNTIL HE MEETS HER
He’s tall, dark, and damnably intelligent-unfortunately for Jenna. She and the duchess are in the “redistribution business,” taking from the rich and giving to the poor, and it’s going great – until he shows up. But even as William plots to make an honest woman out of her, Jenna will use all her wiles to reveal just how bad a rogue he can be . . .
Praise
"Where have you been all my life, Kelly Bowen? If Julia Quinn, Sarah MacLean, and Lisa Kleypas were to extract their writing DNA, mix it in a blender, and have a love child, Kelly Bowen would be it."—HeroesandHeartbreakers.com
"Bowen's impish sense of humor is expressed by lively, entertaining characters in this wickedly witty Regency. This is pure romantic fun."—Publishers Weekly
"4 1/2 Stars! This is a shining example of Bowen's ability to make readers both laugh (at the wry and witty dialogue) and cry (at the poignancy within the romance). With wonderful characters, a quick pace and heated sensuality, Bowen has a winner."—RT Book Reviews
"A sexy and sparkling Regency gem... Don't miss out!"—Julia London, New York Times bestselling author
"Fans of Julia Quinn and Sarah MacLean will adore Kelly Bowen!"—Lauren Willig, New York Times bestselling author
"Kelly Bowen is a fresh new voice with a shining future!"—Teresa Medeiros, New York Times bestselling author