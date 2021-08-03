Sex Education: The Road Trip
by Katy Birchall

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762480289

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: September 28th 2021

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Media Tie-in

PAGE COUNT: 272

Trade Paperback
The only official Sex Education novel. When the screen binge is over, return to the world of Moordale with a brand-new story featuring the show's most popular characters.

Maeve gets an unexpected call from her brother Sean. It's no surprise to her that he is in trouble again. But she's the only family he's got, so she must saddle up and ride to the rescue. Or at least, scrounge a lift from Aimee and drive there. . . . Otis and Eric insist they can help, and Maeve's mission becomes a summer holiday road trip. Sean's been partying with a group of decadent rich kids who have no accused him of a crime. The evidence against him is pretty damning. Trying to clear his name, Maeve and friends integrate themselves into the rich kids' circle–it's time to go undercover. Thanks to Eric's dance floor moves, Aimee's easy charm, and Otis's ability to offer good advice, they get to know the group. And they soon discover that Sean is not the only one with a motive for getting even with beautiful party girl Tabitha.

This standalone YA/crossover story has everything fans love about the show: favorite characters with real emotional depth, no-holds-barred honesty about teenage relationships, brilliant humor, and a great new storyline, plus a compelling whodunit at its heart.

