Katy Birchall

Katy Birchall is a journalist and the author of several YA novels including The IT Girl series, the Hotel Royale series, the Morgan Charnley: Teen Witch series, and the retelling of Jane Austen's Emma for the Awesomely Austen series. she is the co-author of the middle grade Lightning Girl series and Star Switch with Alesha Dixon, and the Find the Girl teen series with YouTube stars Lucy and Lydia Connell. Kay is a huge Sex Education fan and lives in London with her partner, Ben, and her rescue dog, Bono.