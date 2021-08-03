Katy Birchall
Katy Birchall is a journalist and the author of several YA novels including The IT Girl series, the Hotel Royale series, the Morgan Charnley: Teen Witch series, and the retelling of Jane Austen's Emma for the Awesomely Austen series. she is the co-author of the middle grade Lightning Girl series and Star Switch with Alesha Dixon, and the Find the Girl teen series with YouTube stars Lucy and Lydia Connell. Kay is a huge Sex Education fan and lives in London with her partner, Ben, and her rescue dog, Bono.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Sex Education: The Road Trip
The only official Sex Education novel. When the screen binge is over, return to the world of Moordale with a brand-new story featuring the show's most popular…