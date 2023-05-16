Orders over $45 ship FREE

Edison's Ghosts
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Edison's Ghosts

The Untold Weirdness of History's Greatest Geniuses

by Katie Spalding

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $18.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $18.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 16, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

May 16, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown and Company Logo

ISBN-13

9780316529648

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Inventions

Description

A hilarious look at how the line between 'genius' and 'extremely lucky idiot' is finer than we'd like to admit.

The more you delve into the stories behind history's greatest names, the more you realize they have something in common: a mystifying lack of common sense. Take Marie Curie, famous for both discovering radioactivity and having absolutely zero lab safety protocols. Or Lord Byron, who literally took a bear with him to university. Or James Glaisher, a hot-air balloon pioneer who nearly ended up as the world's first human satellite…

From Nikola Tesla falling in love with a pigeon to non-swimmer Albert Einstein's near-fatal love of sailing holidays, Edison's Ghosts is filled with examples of the so-called brightest and best of humanity doing, to put it bluntly, some really dumb shit. These are the stories that deserve to be told but never are: the hilarious, regrettable and downright baffling lesser-known achievements of the men and women who somehow managed to bungle their way into our history books.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less