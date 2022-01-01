Katie Spalding

Katie Spalding spent ten years of her life studying maths, which is just about the upper limit on how much maths you can do before people start actively avoiding you at parties. She was awarded her PhD in 2018 for a thesis titled “Growth and Geometry in Multi-Valued Dynamics”, which is a particularly mathematical way of saying she drew a lot of pictures and pointed at them while saying “look, see?” and hoping nobody asked any follow-up questions.



After leaving the world of academia, Katie worked at IFLScience where she mixed scientific explanation and news with humor to an audience of hundreds of thousands. She has supplied research for the TV show QI and its sister podcast No Such Thing As A Fish; her articles have also been seen in HuffPost, PoliticsMeansPolitics and the Maths in Schools journal, among others.



