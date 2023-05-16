From “In Which Christopher Robin and Pooh Come to an Enchanted Place, and We Leave Them There” (The House at Pooh Corner)

The Natural World of Winnie-the-Pooh

A walk through the forest that inspired the Hundred Acre Wood

By Kathryn Aalto

From “In Which a House Is Built at Pooh Corner for Eeyore” (The House at Pooh Corner)

From “In Which Piglet Does a Very Good Thing” (The House at Pooh Corner)

“The Hundred Acre Wood” (Winnie-the-Pooh)

Introduction

Reading A. A. Milne’s stories for children is like tasting my grandmother’s lemon meringue pie: the crust, tangy curd, and pile of meringue transport me to frothy, faraway days. In California summers, my large family gathered together in the dappled light of my grandparents’ garden, and there were always lemon meringue pies. Those were carefree and fleeting times, when the most important thing I had to consider was which tree to climb and what direction to wander. The pie and these books are bound in nostalgia for bygone days.

Like you, I was read stories from Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner at bedtime. Decades later, I have read the same stories to my children. The two teenagers cannot hide the twinkles in their eyes. Their younger brother rolls on the floor, clutching his sides with mirth and jollity. Their expressions reveal a tenderness for the adventures of the characters who inhabit the Hundred Acre Wood, a fictional landscape that is based on a real place in England. They still laugh zestfully at Milne’s clever wordplay, dry humor, and silly plot twists. They adore E. H. Shepard’s sensitive illustrations, asking me to hold up the heavy red book just a little longer as Piglet tries to be brave or Pooh tries taming a slippery message-in-a-bottle.

A. A. Milne’s prose is joyful, E. H. Shepard’s drawings exquisite. Their collaboration created a classic, one of the most beloved and cherished children’s books of all time. There is so much charm to Milne’s writing in the way he captured a tender and free time of childhood, and created characters from an economy of words.

Winnie-the-Pooh is loyal and compassionate, playfully composing impromptu poetry and hums, and visiting friends for a smackerel of something. Like a four-, five-, or six-year-old, he is also a magical thinker: “If I plant a honeycomb outside my house, then it will grow up into a beehive.” This and other admirable traits have inspired a plethora of books on philosophy, psychology, and literary criticism, including The Tao of Pooh, Pooh and the Philosophers, Pooh and the Psychologists, and Postmodern Pooh.

We know the bear’s other friends as well. His best friend, Piglet, is nervous and timid, just a little fellow who often overcomes his fears at Pooh’s side. And then there is Rabbit, who personifies the person of action; he is the best speller among the animals of the Hundred Acre Wood and he likes to organize, take charge and write bureaucratic Rissolutions. Out of earshot, Rabbit has said, “Owl, you and I have brains. The others have fluff. If there is any thinking to be done in this Forest—and when I say thinking I mean thinking—you and I must do it.” Of course, we readers know Owl cannot even spell his own name (note “Wol”) and especially not “Happy Birthday.” Still, he is regarded as the wisest of the animals of the Hundred Acre Wood because he can use long words and is—well, long-winded. Dear Kanga is maternal and loving, while her little one, Roo, is always eager to try new things and test mother’s boundaries. (“I can swim,” says Roo. “I fell into the river, and I swimmed.”) If a person is feeling “a bit like Eeyore,” everybody knows this means gloom and pessimism have settled in. Eeyore’s counterpart is the effervescent Tigger. Introduced in the second book, The House at Pooh Corner, Tigger is the most exuberant of the forest animals, but he has issues with self-restraint and controlling his bounce. (“I didn’t bounce, I coughed,” he says when accused of hooshing Eeyore into the stream during a novel game of Poohsticks.)

Last but not least, there is Christopher Robin. He is the benevolent and gentle child leader of the forest, a friend to all, and one of the most famous characters in children’s literature. He was also A. A. Milne’s real son, and his menagerie of stuffed animals provided the inspiration for these tales in an equally real place called Ashdown Forest, a landscape of sweeping heathland and atmospheric woodlands thirty miles south of London. The forest is a man-made landscape distinctive for large and rare heathland punctuated by gorse and bracken. A plant native to western Europe and Africa, gorse is a thorny shrub, closely related to broom. Bracken is a large genus of coarse ferns, and heath is a family of woody, low-growing shrub. The forest was at the doorstep of Milne’s home, Cotchford Farm, and the sweet tales of adventure and friendship were set here.

Time stands still in the fictional Hundred Acre Wood. In our childhood imaginations, the forest and woods where Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends wander might be a static place visited only when we were young. In the real setting of Ashdown Forest, of course, the living, breathing landscape has changed. Trees—so prevalent in the stories—grow and then die. Streams move and meander. Fires clear plants. Many places in the Hundred Acre Wood, however, are much the same as they were in Milne’s day—Poohsticks Bridge, the Enchanted Place, and Roo’s Sandy Pit are just a few examples. We can visit those places.

For places no longer around, it is possible to read the landscape for its own stories. As a landscape historian and designer, I am trained to read the landscape like a text and to unfold narratives of the past through research, interviews, and photographs. I also know when it is time to chuck books for boots and go outside for a walk.

Few topics can possibly be as fun as researching the natural world of Winnie-the-Pooh. My interest in the topic began in 2007 when I moved from my farm in Washington State to Devon, England. Avid hiking in American wilderness led to serious walking in England. I fell in love with the vast and ancient network of public footpaths and bridleways on this island in the Atlantic. From cliffs in Cornwall to Scottish highlands, walking gave me, an expat, an intimate understanding of my new home across the pond. My family and I have walked paths winding over mountains in the Lake District, through flocks of sheep in Yorkshire, and along the rocky Cornwall coasts. The length of Britain fits into my home state of California, but legal rights to roam provide extraordinary access to the landscape, which I’d not experienced in the United States. Walking here also has a different feel. A circular ten-mile path, for example, can feel epic; it is not unusual to find a Bronze Age earth mound near a village with a Norse or Norman name where Roman ruins have been preserved.

A slow and intimate way to navigate a new place, walking adventures, as we also see with Christopher Robin, connect children with nature in wonderful ways. Each passing year as my children’s accents changed from American to English, they also gained miles of new understanding about nature and culture. We recently walked the Coast-to-Coast Path, an iconic trail across the middle of England, from the Irish Sea to the North Sea. They picked up pebbles from the Irish Sea, stuffed them in their pockets, and threw them into the North Sea two weeks and two hundred miles later.

Once upon a time, a very long time ago now, about last Friday, Winnie-the-Pooh lived in a forest all by himself under the name of Sanders.

—From “In Which We Are Introduced to Winnie-the-Pooh and Some Bees, and the Stories Begin,” Winnie-the-Pooh

Between the Lake District in the west and Yorkshire in the east, they found toads and bats, fell into bogs, and picked wildflower bouquets. They read maps and navigated over streams, through fields and up trails. They were troopers; I was the one with blisters.

At the same time, I was reading Ann Thwaite’s superb biography A. A. Milne: His Life. Smitten by his unusual childhood in the natural world, I then read his autobiography, It’s Too Late Now. I learned that Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner were more than stories of a boy wandering the landscape with his imaginary chums, but were based in part on memories of Milne’s own golden childhood. He gave the same freedom he had to his son, Christopher Robin, by moving from London to Ashdown Forest. Milne’s books are favorites from my own childhood as well as my own children’s, and I had to learn more. As I got to know him as a person, the stronger I felt his presence when visiting his home, Cotchford Farm, and walking in nearby Ashdown Forest. I wanted to write a book he would be proud of. This book is the result of passions for walking, landscapes, and literature—all things Milne loved and celebrates in his writing.

Since Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner were published in 1926 and 1928, they have taken on greater meaning. We value the books for simple expressions of empathy, friendship, and kindness. The stories are classics as they express enduring values and open our hearts and minds to help us live well. But as I read about Milne and walked around England with my children, I saw how they also tell another story: the degree to which the nature of childhood has changed in the ninety years since Milne wrote the stories. There is less freedom to let children roam and explore their natural and urban environments. There are more digital distractions for our children that keep them indoors and immobile, and heightened parental fears that do so as well.

Cock’s foot (Dactylis glomerata) at dawn in Wrens Warren Valley

Combined with E. H. Shepard’s emotionally delicate illustrations, the stories feel like snapshots from a past we want to regain. At a time when there is so much talk about nature-deficit disorder, rising childhood obesity levels, reduced school recess, and overprotected childhoods, these stories and illustrations remind us of the joy in letting our children explore the natural world and the importance of imaginative play away from the eyes of parents. The real and imagined places of the Hundred Acre Wood are tender touchstones for the precious time of childhood. Milne’s books remind us that aimless wandering and doing Nothing is actually a very big Something for little ones. A lot of walking and a lot of reading can instill an appreciation for landscapes and literature and a whole lot more. I hope you enjoy the journey through these pages.

Creation of a Classic

The COLLABORATION of A.A. MILNE and E. H. SHEPARD

The tales of Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood are classics not merely because of Milne’s charming storytelling or Shepard’s delicate illustrations. The books are products of a pitch-perfect interplay between artist and writer, their particular talents and sensitivities, and their own experiences of childhood.

The Life and Work of A. A. Milne

On a Sunday morning in East Sussex, A. A. Milne sketches a scene for a children’s book, a creative departure for him and one that makes his publisher nervous. He looks out his wide study windows to the landscape: beyond his own writing desk, beyond Daphne’s garden still bathed in shade, beyond the meadow and stream where treetops catch early morning light like fish in a net. Beyond is Ashdown Forest. In creating what would become one of the most memorable and beloved settings in children’s literature, he mixes memories of his past and observations of the present. The Hundred Acre Wood will be influenced by the natural world outside this window, as well as the world he remembers from his own childhood: exploring native English meadows, hunting butterflies along the coast, bicycling across many shires, and climbing peaks in Wales with his brother.

A. A. Milne

Everybody’s luck, good or ill, begins on the day on which he was born. I was lucky.

—A. A. Milne, It’s Too Late Now: The Autobiography of a Writer

Near Mortimer Crescent, London

Alan Alexander Milne was born on 18 January 1882, to John Vine Milne and Sarah Maria Milne (née Heginbotham) at Henley House on Mortimer Road in Hampstead. Four miles northwest of Charing Cross in London, Hampstead is one of London’s most iconic and well-preserved villages, a picturesque Georgian enclave of Victorian cottages, where there are pale pink cottages with blue doors, overflowing flower baskets hanging along narrow cobblestone streets, and a selection of tantalizing pubs with names like The Wells, The Flask, and The Garden Gate. Nearby Hampstead Heath, an ancient and beloved park of nearly eight hundred wooded, hilly, and rambling acres, overlooks London from a high sandy ridge and was a place, like Primrose Hill, where Alan and his brothers wandered and explored.

Though now populated by more millionaires than anywhere else in the United Kingdom, Hampstead has a rich literary and artistic heritage. Resident luminaries have included Keats, Shelley, Coleridge, Orwell, T. S. Eliot, H. G. Wells, Agatha Christie, Katherine Mansfield, and Daphne du Maurier. Hampstead visitors would be advised to carry a guide to blue plaques which commemorate homes of notable painters, philosophers, writers, scientists, and politicians.

“Here at Gills Lap are commemorated A. A. Milne (1882–1956) and E. H. Shepard (1879–1976) who collaborated in the creation of ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ and so captured the magic of Ashdown Forest and gave it to the world”

During Milne’s childhood, Hampstead was less a posh enclave and more a London village. His parents were teachers, and Henley House was their well-regarded school for boys. As for his ancestry, there were Scottish stone masons and missionaries on his father’s side and a swashbuckling admiral on his mother’s. For an imaginative boy like Milne, it was far more captivating to identify with one of Nelson’s captains at the Battle of Trafalgar—his grandmother’s uncle, Admiral Sir William Hargood, who is immortalized in a stone monument at Bath Abbey—than, as Alan wrote, “a man who sat by the roadside, chipping stolidly at little heaps of granite.” The past may have posited profound questions in young Alan’s mind: What kind of life would he want? Would it be one chipping away at stone or, perhaps, one immortalized in stone?

The world knows Alan’s fate would be the latter. There would be people and places which would guide him to an immortality very different from his uncle’s. His legacy would not be born of military valor exhibited in an epic, bloody battle on the high seas. It would come from the gentle adventures of humble heroes in an enchanted forest.

John and Sarah had three sons—David Barrett Milne (“Barry”), Kenneth John, and Alan Alexander, each sixteen months apart in age. His father was very shy, humorous, and erudite. His mother was simple, wise, unemotional, and affectionate, he recalled in his autobiography, It’s Too Late Now. “A mother’s job is not to prevent wounds,” he recalls, “but to bind up the wounded. She had the Victorian woman’s complete faith in the rights of a father. It was he who was bringing us up. He conceded her the Little Lord Fauntleroy make-up and did his best to nullify its effect.”

And so the boys, with their blue eyes and flaxen hair, submitted to the wishes of their mother by occasionally wearing velvet blazers and the loose trousers called knickerbockers. Their long hair, after enduring a night wrapped in curling papers, draped onto their lace collars.

The boys hated it. Their father tolerated it. Their mother loved it. Theirs was a very happy home indeed and their sons thrived.

At Henley House, there were two semi-detached villas. One side was for the family, the other for the school. The joint gardens were converted into a playground for the schoolboys, the majority of whom came from nearby residential districts Maida Vale and St. John’s Wood and whose parents were involved in business and the arts.

In recounting his childhood, which, significantly, takes up half his autobiography, Alan humorously recalls his first contribution to the family Bible, the lore of which his father never tired of retelling. The incident was Milne’s first great foray into letters at age two and three-quarters. Barry, who was close to five—and “the bad boy of the family,” Milne recalled—was ready to be instructed in letters. It was felt that Ken, inclined to be naughty at three and three-quarters, ought to tag along and learn to read as well. Their nurse-governess hung large sight-reading sheets over a blackboard in their nursery, and, as Milne recalled of himself in the third person, “Baby Alan, good as gold, sucked his thumb in the corner and played with his toys.” Words were put up on the board: cat, mat, bat. His father came into the room as reading lessons commenced, and, as Milne writes:

Just as they were going to begin, Baby Alan, playing with a piece of string in his corner, said to anyone who was listening, “I can do it.” Papa told him not to talk now, there was a darling, because they were busy. Alan tied another knot in his string, and said, “I can do it.” Papa said, “S’sh, darling,” picked up the pointer, pointed it to a word on the sheet and said, “What’s that?” Barry and Ken frowned at it. It was on the tip of their tongues. Bat or mat?

His pudgy fingers toying with the string, Milne shouted out, “Cat!” It also spelled out other things to his parents: Baby Alan was a precocious child.

Was Milne truly “lucky,” as he thinks? For being born capable to parents who gave him a happy childhood, perhaps. Milne was a bright boy, but we know that success never really happens alone. His parents, especially Papa, nurtured him in ways that would play a part in Alan’s eventual literary legacy. Milne credits much to his father, whose intuitive teaching and gentle manner would, as we can see, help nurture one of the world’s most beloved writers of children’s literature. Father adored son, son adored father.

John and Sarah provided a warm, affectionate, and stimulating home life for their three boys. To feed their imaginations, the children were taken to museums and outings and read aloud books, including the tales of Uncle Remus, Reynard the Fox, Aunt Judy’s Magazine, The Quiver, and The Pilgrim’s Progress. And to nourish their spirits, they attended a Presbyterian church and enjoyed walking holidays.

Many children, you might say, are raised in settings such as this. A special something which set his father apart, even for the 1890s, was what John told his boys. He would say: “Keep out of doors as much as you can, and see all you can of nature: she has the most wonderful exhibition, always open and always free.”

And Alan did. Encouraged by his father, Milne’s love of the outdoors began in the gardens of his family’s home in Hampstead village and soon extended outward. At a very young age, he was able to wander with his older brother Ken into semi-rural regions of London as well as the leafy wooded park of nearby Hampstead Heath. Located nearly four miles north of Trafalgar Square, the semi-wild park is an ancient and beloved part of London and a natural wonderland for children. This and other places would feed Milne’s imagination.

The setting of the books that brought A. A. Milne his literary fame is based on real places—Ashdown Forest and the Five Hundred Acre Wood—both of which are near the village of Hartfield. The success of the books came not merely from stories about a boy and his animal chums romping through an imaginary Hundred Acre Wood. It came from the magical interplay between writer and artist, between words and images, and the touching perspectives on the fleeting nature of childhood. Milne’s choice of E. H. Shepard, also a young father and then a cartoonist at Punch magazine, who in 1931 would illustrate the most popular edition of Kenneth Grahame’s 1908 The Wind in the Willows, reflected his desire to warmly render memories of the interior and exterior landscapes of his own childhood, his son’s childhood, and the one created from the wellsprings of his imagination.

Milne’s stories and Shepard’s drawings depict children as avid, independent explorers. This is how it can feel when we were very young. For each of us, the landscapes of our childhood come with a different set of building blocks that construct our perceptions of the world. Some of our most memorable encounters and sensations with the natural world are from our middle childhood—those halcyon years between ages six and twelve.

In recent years, there has been concern that the very nature of childhood has changed. People have begun questioning if there has already been a “last generation” to play outside. In Last Child in the Woods, author Richard Louv writes about the modern disconnection between children and nature and the importance of providing children some autonomy in the natural world. “Whatever shape nature takes, it offers each child an older, larger world separate from parents.” He says, “Nature can frighten a child, too, and this fright serves a purpose, too. In nature, a child finds freedom, fantasy and privacy, a place distant from the adult world, a separate peace.” Christopher Robin reflects the confident child in an imaginary natural world, and his adventures remind us of places we have been and could be losing. When we are young, tramping through forests also leaves footprints on paths well into our adulthoods. Throughout the writing of this book, for example, I heard laments from grandparents and parents about the diminishing range our children are now allowed to wander. Milne’s childhood and his stories are touchstones of a paradise lost, of a bygone time that many—writers, psychologists, parents—believe is important in the development of a child. Movements are afoot for natural playgrounds and more time in nature to encourage dreaming, playing, and negotiating the world. With these rising concerns over the nature of childhood itself, Milne’s books offer a reminder about the importance of freedom in nature.

Recollections of outdoor play as a child can be pleasant places to return when we’re adults. Writer Edith Cobb studied the role of outdoor play on children’s development during this magical time period. In her book The Ecology of Imagination in Childhood, she suggests that “adult memories of childhood, even when nostalgic and romantic, seldom suggest the need to be a child” again, but point to a deep desire to revisit childhood perceptions of the world. For Milne, warm early memories of roaming the natural world with his brother Ken inspired him to create the setting for what would arguably become the greatest children’s books of the twentieth century, touching generations, selling millions of copies, and being translated into dozens of languages. The books were richly inspired by his adventures with Ken and reflect themes of freedom, adventure, friendship, and cooperation. When Milne wrote about the Hundred Acre Wood, it was a way to revisit his own golden memories, as we shall soon find out.