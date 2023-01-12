Free shipping on orders $35+
Kathryn Aalto
Kathryn Aalto is an American landscape designer, historian, writer, and lecturer living in Exeter, England. She has master’s degrees in garden history and creative nonfiction with a particular interest in literary landscapes. Before her expat life, she taught American Literature of Nature and Place in the Pacific Northwest. She is a member of the Association for the Study of Literature and the Environment, the Garden Writers Association, and the Garden History Society. Her website is kathrynaalto.com.
Writing Wild
"Re-centers and gives voice to a diversity of women naturalists and writers across time." —Cultivating Place In Writing Wild, Kathryn Aalto celebrates 25 women whose…