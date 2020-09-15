From Katherine St. John, author of The Lion's Den, comes another sublimely escapist thriller: When Hollywood heartthrob Cole Power hires his ex-wife, Stella Rivers, to act in his son's film, he sparks a firestorm on an isolated island that will unearth long-buried secrets—and unravel years of lies.
In the midst of a sizzling hot summer, some of Hollywood's most notorious faces are assembled on the idyllic Caribbean island of St. Genesius to film The Siren, starring dangerously handsome megastar Cole Power playing opposite his ex-wife, Stella Rivers. The surefire blockbuster promises to entice audiences with its sultry storyline and intimately connected cast.
Three very different women arrive on set, each with her own motive. Stella, an infamously unstable actress, is struggling to reclaim the career she lost in the wake of multiple, very public breakdowns. Taylor, a fledgling producer, is anxious to work on a film she hopes will turn her career around after her last job ended in scandal. And Felicity, Stella's mysterious new assistant, harbors designs of her own that threaten to upend everyone's plans.
With a hurricane brewing offshore, each woman finds herself trapped on the island, united against a common enemy. But as deceptions come to light, misplaced trust may prove more perilous than the storm itself.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The Siren by Katherine St. John is more than a juicy insight into Hollywood and its enigmatic stars; it's a wry look at the bright lights of fame that can both illuminate and incinerate. Alternating viewpoints of the three strong female protagonists are interspersed with news flashes and insider gossip allowing the reader to get inside the heads of each narrator, and to gather the careful clues and red herrings St. John expertly drops along the way. The exotic Caribbean setting and conflicted characters coupled with an edge-of-your-seat stormy climax makes this a book you will struggle to put down."—Karen White, New York Times bestselling author of The Last Night in London
“The Siren may start as a gossipy peek behind the scenes of a high-stakes movie shoot, but it quickly spins into an unflinching portrait of the politics of truth and deception in Hollywood.”—Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan, bestselling authors of The Royal We and The Heir Affair
"A deliciously tantalizing read that immediately sucks you in. When people call something a page turner, this is what they mean! I couldn't put The Siren down and I didn't want to give it up when it was over."—Abby Jimenez, USA Today bestselling author of Life's Too Short
"Behind the glitz and glamour lie some truly dark secrets. The cast of actors and actresses made fabulously deceptive characters who kept me guessing right the way through. The Siren is a captivating mystery with a glamorous Caribbean setting and one of the most original and fascinating villains I've come across."—Allie Reynolds, author of Shiver
"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo on a beach, this shimmering jewel of a novel shares the captivating stories of three woman navigating the rocky shores of modern-day Hollywood."—Eliza Jane Brazier, author of If I Disappear
"Batten down the book clubs, Katherine St. John is on deck!"—Adriana Trigiani, New York Times bestselling author of Tony's Wife, Praise for The Lion's Den
"Irresistibly wicked."—Kathryn Stockett, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Help, Praise for The Lion's Den
"St. John wraps a fun yarn around a sinister mystery."—New York Times, Praise for The Lion's Den