Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Queens of a Fallen World
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Queens of a Fallen World

The Lost Women of Augustine's Confessions

by Kate Cooper

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Apr 18, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668630082

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Women

Description

The vibrant and surprising lives of the women in Augustine's Confessions

While many know of Saint Augustine and his Confessions, few are aware of how his life and thought were influenced by women.

Queens of a Fallen World tells a story of betrayal, love, and ambition in the ancient world as seen through a woman's eyes. Historian Kate Cooper introduces us to four women whose hopes and plans collided in Augustine's early adulthood: his mother, Monnica of Thagaste; his lover; his fiancée; and Justina, the troubled empress of ancient Rome. Drawing upon their depictions in the Confessions, Cooper skilfully reconstructs their lives against the backdrop of their fourth-century society. Though they came from different walks of life, each found her own way of prevailing in a world ruled by men.

A refreshingly complex and compelling portrait of Augustine, Queens of a Fallen World is the riveting story of four remarkable women who set him on course to change history.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less