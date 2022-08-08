Orders over $45 ship FREE
Kate Cooper is professor of history at Royal Holloway, University of London. She writes for many publications such as the Times of London, The Guardian, and History Today. Her books include Band of Angels,The Fall of the Roman Household, and The Virgin and the Bride. She lives with her husband and Niko, a border collie.Read More
