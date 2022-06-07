214 Palmer Street
by Karen McQuestion

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538725054

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: February 7th 2023

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 300

Trade Paperback
When Maggie saw the beautiful linen curtains moving in the Caldwell’s front window, she went on high alert. Her wonderful, friendly neighbors Cady and Josh are away, so who is in their house?
 
The woman who answers the door tells a convincing story. She’s the house-sitter. Just here for a month. An old friend of Cady’s who needed a place to stay. She’s pleasant and warm, and Maggie wanders back to her house thinking she might have made a new friend.
 
But when Sarah closes the door she knows she must do something about Maggie. She didn’t want anyone to know she’s living at 214 Palmer Street. She doesn’t want anyone to know her name, to find out about her husband, or how she really knows Cady.
 
And she definitely doesn’t want anybody walking into the house…
 

