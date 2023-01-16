Free shipping on orders $35+
The Wine Bible, 3rd Edition
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 18, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
It’s America’s bestselling wine book, now fully revised, updated, and in color!
Beloved and trusted by everyone, from newcomers starting their wine journey to oenophiles, sommeliers, restaurateurs, and industry insiders, The Wine Bible is comprehensive, entertaining, authoritative, beautifully written, and endlessly interesting. Page after page grounds the reader deeply in the fundamentals—vineyards and varietals, climate and terroir—while layering on passionate asides, tips, anecdotes, definitions, illustrations, maps, labels, and over 400 photographs in full-color. Plus this completely updated 3rd edition offers: New chapters on Great Britain, Croatia, Israel. A new section called In the Beginning… Wine in the Ancient World. New fully revised Great Wines section with recommended bottles to try for each country and region. Expanded chapters on France, Italy, Australia, South America, and the U.S. A deeper grape glossary including 400-plus varieties, and an expanded Mastering Wine Section incorporating latest science on taste and smell.
What's Inside
Praise
“Ms. MacNeil is a pleasure to read. Her voice continues to be clear and inviting, and the book is organized in the inimitable Workman style, full of brief boxes, lists of grapes, appellations and producers to know, along with short discourses on foods, customs and other local curiosities. It does a wonderful job summarizing the key points about the historically important wine regions.” — Eric Asimov, The New York Times, “The Year’s Best Books on Wine”
“Not everyone can stay engaging, witty, fascinating, knowledgeable and both literary and light for 1000 pages. For that, you need Karen MacNeil…. If you want to be (or sound) wine-savvy on a global scale, this book is a must.” – Paste Magazine
"A masterpiece of wine writing. Karen MacNeil has taken her three decades' worth of experience and distilled it into an amazingly approachable, fun, and educational book. It is the best wine book written in years and will remain a classic forever." – Kevin Zraly, author of Windows on the World Complete Wine Course
“The most informative and entertaining book I’ve ever seen on the subject.” – Danny Meyer, CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group
“Astounding.” – Thomas Keller, chef and owner of The French Laundry and Per Se
“…the rare 995-page manual to hit all the high notes, offer a balanced view on the history, creation, and current state of wine — and keep it lively” – Eater
“MacNeil’s writing style is engaging and conversational, and if you want to know anything about wine her book is the place to start” – Forbes.com
"…grab a copy, open it, and start in on a random page. There will be something worth savoring.” – Travel + Lesiure.com
"When Ms. MacNeil charts the ascending tannin levels in red wine grapes, she compares the gritty stuff to Clint Eastwood’s five-o’clock shadow. The body of this bible is a country-by-country march through winedom, offering lively regional history, sketches of notable personalities, as well as tips on the best local wines and the foods to match with them.”– Wall Street Journal
“America’s most famous book on wine.” – Napa Sonoma Magazine
“The fact is that MacNeil is uniquely engaging and her writing approachable, matched by a smart layout that packs a lot in the page without feeling too busy. What else do you need to bring new wine lovers to bigger depths of knowledge?” — Decanter, “Wine & Spirits Books 2022: the best”
