Behind the Scenes

Fans of Abby Jimenez and Meryl Wilsner will fall in love with this hilarious and refreshingly authentic novel about second chances, pugs, and finding the perfect muse . . .
Business consultant Rose Josten might not have officially reached “pug lady” middle age, but she’s already got the pugs—along with their little Gucci coats and trash-lovin’ appetites. Still, life is good, with her work, her sisters, and a secret hobby creating incredibly tactile (if surprisingly sexy) mindfulness videos. So why does it feel like it’s not quite enough? Which is exactly when Ash Stewart enters camera left, and Rose’s world suddenly goes full technicolor . . .
Ash never looks at anyone. Not since her ex ripped her heart from her chest in Spielberg-esque style, crushing Ash’s reputation, dreams, and career in one brutal blow. But Rose is altogether different. She’s curvy, beautiful, and just so damn put together. And her business expertise might be Ash’s best bet for getting her last film—and her last chance—financed. Now if they can just keep their attraction under wraps, Ash’s lost dream could finally come true. But are they creating the perfect pitch . . . or setting the stage for disaster?
What's Inside
Praise
"An enchanting must-read."—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on Satisfaction Guaranteed
"A truly funny rom-com that’s full of heat and heart."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review, on Satisfaction Guaranteed
"Satisfaction Guaranteed is a standout romance with humor, heart and two characters who step out of their comfort zones together."—BookPage, starred review
"Incredibly satisfying."—The Washington Post on Satisfaction Guaranteed
"This book is sapphic, it slaps, and it’s singlehandedly giving sex toy rep in romance. More of that please!"—Elite Daily on Satisfaction Guaranteed
"Highly recommended."—Library Journal, starred review, on Worth the Wait