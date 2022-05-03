Behind the Scenes
by Karelia Stetz-Waters

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538709252

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $21.99

ON SALE: January 31st 2023

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Lgbt / Lesbian

PAGE COUNT: 352

Trade Paperback

Praise

"An enchanting must-read."—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on Satisfaction Guaranteed
"A truly funny rom-com that’s full of heat and heart."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review, on Satisfaction Guaranteed
"Satisfaction Guaranteed is a standout romance with humor, heart and two characters who step out of their comfort zones together."—BookPage, starred review
"Highly recommended."—Library Journal, starred review, on Worth the Wait
"Incredibly satisfying."—The Washington Post on Satisfaction Guaranteed
"This book is sapphic, it slaps, and it’s singlehandedly giving sex toy rep in romance. More of that please!"—Elite Daily on Satisfaction Guaranteed
