The Enchanted Egg

Praise for Clover’s Luck “[This] gentle tale of magic and self-reliance will entertain confident new independent readers. Clover’s sweet story is a good next step for lovers of the Magic Tree House.”

–Kirkus Reviews



“The first novel in George’s new series is a charming story, delicately written, with a winning heroine. Clover’s first adventure with the magical animals at the agency comes to a conclusion that will satisfy young readers.”

–Booklist Online

There’s a new resident at the Magical Animal Adoption Agency-but this one hasn’t hatched yet! Mr. Jams brought home an enchanted egg from his last journey, and Clover can’t wait to find out what kind of creature the polka-dotted shell contains.But one morning when Clover checks on the cozy nest of feathers she’s made for the egg, she finds it empty, and the baby animal is nowhere in sight! Clover is anxious to find the creature, but the Agency is full of visitors looking for pets of their own. Will Clover be able to match them with their perfect companions and save the mysterious animal before Mr. Jams returns from his trip?With charming illustrations by Alexandra Boiger, the second book in Kallie George’s The Magical Animal Adoption Agency series celebrates the magic of new friends and the power of seeing with your heart.