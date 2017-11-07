Home Again

It’s summer at the Heartwood Hotel, and everyone is in a flurry getting ready for Ms. Prickles’s wedding to Mr. Quillson! Meanwhile, a new mouse guest named Strawberry comes to stay. She’s sweet and soft-spoken like Mona, and gifted in the kitchen just as Mona’s mother was-could Strawberry be a long-lost relative?



But when lightning strikes part of Fernwood Forest and starts a fire, all thoughts go to the guests and staff hurrying to leave to make sure their homes and families are safe. Mona works to protect the Heartwood from harm, but as the fire rages on, it’s becoming dangerous to stay. Can Mona and her friends save their home before it’s too late?



In the final installment of the Heartwood Hotel series, Mona faces her greatest challenge yet, and she might discover just what family truly means.