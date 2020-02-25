Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A True Home
When Mona the Mouse stumbles across the wondrous world of the Heartwood Hotel in the middle of a storm, she desperately hopes they’ll let her stay. As it turns out, Mona is precisely the maid they need at the grandest hotel in Fernwood Forest, where animals come from far and wide for safety, luxury, and comfort. But the Heartwood Hotel is not all acorn soufflé and soft moss-lined beds. Danger lurks, and as it approaches, Mona finds that this hotel is more than a warm place to spend the night. It might also be a home.
This delightfully enticing start of a new chapter book series tells a tale of friendship, courage, and community, with exquisite black-and-white illustrations throughout.
Praise for the Magical Animal Adoption Agency series
"This warm series starter is easy to love."—Booklist
"[T]he gentle but intrepid Clover continues to charm."—Bulletin for the Center of Children's Books
"Graduates of sparkly chapter-book series will be right at home and looking for the next installment posthaste."—Kirkus Reviews
"[A] warm, winning tale."—Kirkus Reviews