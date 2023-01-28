Free shipping on orders $35+
The Woman's Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World
Description
“Over the last few years we’ve seen a remarkable surge of women running for office, and even better, winning. Running takes courage, passion, and commitment, but it also takes books like this. June and Kate have created a wonderful resource for women as they think about taking the leap.”—Hillary Rodham Clinton
Turn “can I do this?” into “yes, I can!”
Join the growing wave of women leaders with Represent, an energetic, interactive, and inspiring step-by-step guide showing how to run for the approximately 500,000 elected offices in the US. Written with humor and honesty by writer, comedian, actress, and activist June Diane Raphael and Kate Black, former chief of staff at EMILY’s list, Represent is structured around a 21-point document called “I’m Running for Office: The Checklist.” Doubling as a workbook, Represent covers it all, from the nuts and bolts of where to run, fundraising, and filing deadlines, to issues like balancing family and campaigning, managing social media and how running for office can work in your real life. With infographics, profiles of women politicians, and wisdom and advice from women in office, this is a must-own for any woman thinking of joining the pink wave.
What's Inside
Praise
“Over the last few years we’ve seen a remarkable surge of women running for office, and even better, winning. Running takes courage, passion, and commitment, but it also takes books like this. June and Kate have created a wonderful resource for women as they think about taking the leap.”
—Hillary Rodham Clinton
“Running for office is hard work. Too often, women—especially women of color—lack the resources and role models to help them figure out if, when, where, and how to run. Represent provides these women with a roadmap to leadership. It’s an essential addition to our arsenal in the fight to give more women and other underrepresented communities a seat at the table (ideally at the head of the table!). If politics is the art of the possible, then it’s time to redefine what’s possible. Represent gets us one step closer.”
—Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (WA)
“Approachable and practical… [It’s] an indispensable resource for women considering a political run.” – Library Journal, starred review
“This timely, step-by-step guide will appeal to women of all ages who are considering a political career.” – Booklist
“[A]n indispensable resource for women with any interest in public service; its advice is a powerful bridge from vague dreams to making them happen.” – Publishers Weekly
“A first-of-its-kind workbook full of tools, inspiration and tips for women running for office” –Bust Magazine
"This book is chock-full of what-to-expects and how-to-handles, and trust me, you're going to need them all."– Bustle
2019 Nautilus Book Award - Silver in Social Change Social Justice category —2019 Nautilus Book Award