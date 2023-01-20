June Diane Raphael

June Diane Raphael is an actress, comedian, screenwriter, producer, podcaster, and most recently activist. She is currently starring in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie as Brianna, Jane Fonda's entrepreneurial daughter; she also has a supporting role in the forthcoming film Flarsky (February 2019). She has appeared in dozens of films and television shows and is a veteran of Upright Citizens Brigade. Together with her husband, Paul Scheer, she hosts the popular podcast How Did This Get Made? She is the mother of two children and lives in Los Angeles.





Kate Black is currently a policy advisor in the federal government and formerly the Chief of Staff and Vice President of Research at EMILY’s List, the largest resource for women in politics. She served as Executive Director of American Women, a nonpartisan research organization working to uplift the voices of women and the issues they care about. She has helped elect candidates up and down the ballot and across the country. Committed to bringing change in her community, she cofounded a free salary negotiation program for 15,000 women with the City of DC, AAUW, and the Younger Women’s Task Force. She lives in Washington, DC, with her husband and son.



