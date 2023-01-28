Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Wabi-Sabi Welcome
Learning to Embrace the Imperfect and Entertain with Thoughtfulness and Ease
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 13, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“An antidote to the veneer of perfectionism so often presented by books of its kind, Wabi-Sabi Welcome offers readers license to slow down and host guests with humility, intention, and contentment.” —Nathan Williams, founder of Kinfolk
Wabi-Sabi Welcome is sharing a pot of tea with friends. It is preparing delicious food to nourish, not to show off. It’s keeping a basket of cozy slippers at the door for guests. It is well-worn linens, bouquets of foraged branches, mismatched silverware, and heirloom bowls infused with the spirit of meals served with love.
In this lush entertaining manual, author Julie Pointer Adams invites readers into artful, easygoing homes around the world—in Denmark, California, France, Italy, and Japan—and teaches us how to turn the generous act of getting together into the deeper art of being together.
In this book, readers will find: unexpected, thoughtful ideas and recipes from around the world; tips for creating an intimate, welcoming environment; guidelines for choosing enduring, natural decor for the home; and inspiring photographs from homes where wabi-sabi is woven into daily living.
Wabi-Sabi Welcome is sharing a pot of tea with friends. It is preparing delicious food to nourish, not to show off. It’s keeping a basket of cozy slippers at the door for guests. It is well-worn linens, bouquets of foraged branches, mismatched silverware, and heirloom bowls infused with the spirit of meals served with love.
In this lush entertaining manual, author Julie Pointer Adams invites readers into artful, easygoing homes around the world—in Denmark, California, France, Italy, and Japan—and teaches us how to turn the generous act of getting together into the deeper art of being together.
In this book, readers will find: unexpected, thoughtful ideas and recipes from around the world; tips for creating an intimate, welcoming environment; guidelines for choosing enduring, natural decor for the home; and inspiring photographs from homes where wabi-sabi is woven into daily living.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“In her new book, entertaining guru Julie Pointer Adams celebrates wabi-sabi, the zen philosophy that encourages us to chill out and enjoy the moment.”
—Food Wine
“Gorgeous. . . . Illustrates how we can approach our homes and time spent with friends and family with the wabi-sabi state of mind. . . . Simply paging through this book makes me feel soothed and delighted. And I love how the book’s Japanese binding allows it to lay flat, no matter what page it’s open to. Simple pleasures, indeed.”
—BookPage, Top Pick in Lifestyles
“Inspiring.”
—Oprah.com
“An antidote to the veneer of perfectionism so often presented by books of its kind, Wabi-Sabi Welcome offers readers license to slow down and host guests with humility, intention, and contentment.”
—Nathan Williams, founder of Kinfolk
“Wabi-Sabi Welcome is a beautiful book. It reminds us of that which is most important: a slower pace, a genuine spirit, and time with the people we care for. Julie’s writing is perfectly balanced and down-to-earth, and the photos, recipes, and stories inspire us to live well and thoughtfully.”
—Karen Mordechai, author of Sunday Suppers
“Quite simply, Julie’s take on entertaining is a primer on how to be a genuine, thoughtful friend. She has always embodied effortless grace and humility for me, and I’m grateful to have been the recipient of her little beam of light over the years. She demystifies that same magic for us now.”
—Amy Merrick, floral designer
—Food Wine
“Gorgeous. . . . Illustrates how we can approach our homes and time spent with friends and family with the wabi-sabi state of mind. . . . Simply paging through this book makes me feel soothed and delighted. And I love how the book’s Japanese binding allows it to lay flat, no matter what page it’s open to. Simple pleasures, indeed.”
—BookPage, Top Pick in Lifestyles
“Inspiring.”
—Oprah.com
“An antidote to the veneer of perfectionism so often presented by books of its kind, Wabi-Sabi Welcome offers readers license to slow down and host guests with humility, intention, and contentment.”
—Nathan Williams, founder of Kinfolk
“Wabi-Sabi Welcome is a beautiful book. It reminds us of that which is most important: a slower pace, a genuine spirit, and time with the people we care for. Julie’s writing is perfectly balanced and down-to-earth, and the photos, recipes, and stories inspire us to live well and thoughtfully.”
—Karen Mordechai, author of Sunday Suppers
“Quite simply, Julie’s take on entertaining is a primer on how to be a genuine, thoughtful friend. She has always embodied effortless grace and humility for me, and I’m grateful to have been the recipient of her little beam of light over the years. She demystifies that same magic for us now.”
—Amy Merrick, floral designer