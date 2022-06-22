Free shipping on orders $35+

Compact Cabins
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Compact Cabins

Simple Living in 1000 Square Feet or Less; 62 Plans for Camps, Cottages, Lake Houses, and Other Getaways

by Gerald Rowan

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $27.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $27.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 27, 2010. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Feb 27, 2010

Page Count

216 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781603424622

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Design & Construction

Description

In the woods, on a mountaintop, or at the water’s edge, a small cabin can fulfill big dreams. With attention to efficient living and minimizing energy footprints, Gerald Rowan provides 62 designs for compact and creative buildings that are flexible enough to fit whatever your needs may be. Rowan includes detailed floor plans with plenty of modular elements that make the designs adaptable and easy to recreate with cost-effective, low-maintenance materials. Make the most of the cabin you call home, regardless of its size.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Some of the designs in the book verge on the vacation-home look, but many are appealing in the way they play with the traditional presentation of a cabin. I was intrigued by the Micro Cabin at mere 162 square feet.”
Read More Read Less