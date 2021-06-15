An educator, a mother, a wife, and a charismatic leader in her own right, Dr. Jill Biden has been called President Biden’s greatest political asset. Like many women of her generation, she is determined to have it all and has worked tirelessly to be both a caring, dedicated mother and a passionate, driven professional—a trait that followed her to the White House, where she continues to teach while serving as the First Lady. It is this trademark character and earnesty that has made Dr. Biden an inspiration for generations of American women.



In this deeply reported biography, veteran White House reporter Julie Pace paints an intimate and moving portrait of our nation’s sitting First Lady. JILL takes the reader back to the early days of Dr. Biden’s life, to her divorce and her later courtship with Joe, to her adjustment to life in the public eye, to her dedication to her children in the face of addiction, and her continued commitment to education. Strung together, these moments reveal how Dr. Biden’s admirable character and work ethic aligned with her political talent to create a First Lady unlike any other.