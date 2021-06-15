Julie Pace
Julie Pace is Washington Bureau Chief for The Associated Press, directing AP’s coverage of the presidency, politics and the U.S. government. Previously she was AP’s White House Correspondent, contributing aggressive news reporting and sharp analysis to the AP news report.Read More
Pace won the White House Correspondents’ Association Merriman Smith award in 2013 for her work explaining the Obama campaign’s complex approach to voter turnout.
