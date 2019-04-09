Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Narcissist in Your Life
Recognizing the Patterns and Learning to Break Free
A highly illuminating examination of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and its insidiously traumatic impact on family members and partners. Packed with insight, compassion, and practical strategies for recovery, this is a must-read for survivors and clinicians alike.
Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) has a profoundly dehumanizing effect on those subject to its distortions, manipulations, and rage. The Narcissist in Your Life illuminates the emotionally annihilating experience of narcissistic abuse in families and relationships, acknowledges the complex emotional and physical trauma that results, and assists survivors with compassionate, practical advice on the path of recovery.
Whether you are just learning about NPD, managing a narcissistic parent or other family member, leaving a narcissistic relationship, or struggling with complex PTSD, you will find life-changing answers to these common questions:
- What are the different forms of NPD?
- Is my partner a narcissist?
- Why do I keep attracting narcissistic personalities?
- How can I help my kids?
- What happens in a narcissistic family?
- Why did my other parent go along with the abuse?
- Why am I alienated from my siblings?
- Why is it so hard to believe in myself and my future?
- What is complex PTSD and do I have it?
- What are the health problems associated with narcissistic abuse?
Edition: Unabridged
