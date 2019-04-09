The Narcissist in Your Life

What are the different forms of NPD?

Is my partner a narcissist?

Why do I keep attracting narcissistic personalities?

How can I help my kids?

What happens in a narcissistic family?

Why did my other parent go along with the abuse?

Why am I alienated from my siblings?

Why is it so hard to believe in myself and my future?

What is complex PTSD and do I have it?

What are the health problems associated with narcissistic abuse?

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) has a profoundly dehumanizing effect on those subject to its distortions, manipulations, and rage.illuminates the emotionally annihilating experience of narcissistic abuse in families and relationships, acknowledges the complex emotional and physical trauma that results, and assists survivors with compassionate, practical advice on the path of recovery.Whether you are just learning about NPD, managing a narcissistic parent or other family member, leaving a narcissistic relationship, or struggling with complex PTSD, you will find life-changing answers to these common questions:Journalist, survivor, and NPD trauma coach Julie L. Hall provides a comprehensive, up-to-date, affirming, and accessible guide that will not only help you understand narcissistic abuse trauma, but will help you overcome trauma cycles and move forward with healing.