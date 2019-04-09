Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Julie L. Hall
Julia L. Hall is a writer and editor. She cofounded a groundbreaking online ecofriendly store for kids, ProgressiveKid, creating educational and progressive products that were carried in Whole Foods and plugged on Oprah. As part of that company, she created a publishing imprint and wrote A Hot Planet Needs Cool Kids: Understanding Climate Change and What You Can Do About It. Hall also cofounded a hyperlocal news website, Inside Bainbridge, which became a key news partner of the Seattle Times. Her articles, essays, and poems also have appeared in the Huffington Post, The Nation, the Chicago Sun Times, and numerous literary journals.Read More
julialhall.com
By the Author
The Narcissist in Your Life
A highly illuminating examination of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and its insidiously traumatic impact on family members and partners. Packed with insight, compassion, and practical…