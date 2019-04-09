Julie L. Hall

Julia L. Hall is a writer and editor. She cofounded a groundbreaking online ecofriendly store for kids, ProgressiveKid, creating educational and progressive products that were carried in Whole Foods and plugged on Oprah. As part of that company, she created a publishing imprint and wrote A Hot Planet Needs Cool Kids: Understanding Climate Change and What You Can Do About It. Hall also cofounded a hyperlocal news website, Inside Bainbridge, which became a key news partner of the Seattle Times. Her articles, essays, and poems also have appeared in the Huffington Post, The Nation, the Chicago Sun Times, and numerous literary journals.



