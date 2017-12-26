Countdown To My Birth
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Countdown To My Birth

A Day-by-Day Account of Pregnancy from Your Baby's Point of View

by Julie B. Carr

Da Capo Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Spiral bound / ISBN-13: 9781476769066

USD: $14.95  /  CAD: $14.95

ON SALE: January 6th 2015

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Children's Health

PAGE COUNT: 104

Select a format:

Spiral bound
ebook
This day by day account of pregnancy will help expecting mothers discover captivating facts like when your baby is the length and weight of a hot dog roll, when the heart begins to beat, when their eyes open and they begin to look around, and 277 additional daily developmental facts beginning with “making me” and concluding with the “arrival.” This book will warm a mom’s heart and soul. It’s the making of a miracle and a keepsake forever Jodie Lynn, syndicated family columnist for Parent to Parent. There’s room for mom to make notes about each day.

“A fun way to keep track of the changes in your developing baby and get ready for the even bigger changes ahead.” —Rachel Bye, MD, pediatrician : “This book will warm a mom’s heart and soul. It’s the making of a miracle and a keepsake forever” —Jodie Lynn, syndicated family columnist for Parent to Parent.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less