Julie B. Carr
When Julie B. Carr was pregnant, her mother asked her, “What’s happening to your baby today?” Challenged, Julie did extensive research to answer that question and came up with a unique countdown guide/journal. Julie lives with her husband and two children in Oregon.Read More
By the Author
Countdown To My Birth
This day by day account of pregnancy will help expecting mothers discover captivating facts like when your baby is the length and weight of a…