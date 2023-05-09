Orders over $45 ship FREE
Take Charge of Bipolar Disorder
A 4-Step Plan for You and Your Loved Ones to Manage the Illness and Create Lasting Stability
Description
Revised and updated for the very first time, Take Charge of Bipolar Disorder is a groundbreaking, comprehensive program to help those with bipolar disorder— and those who care about them— gain permanent control over their lives.
Most people diagnosed with bipolar disorder are sent home with the name of a doctor and a bag of medications. However, only 20% of those with the illness are able to gain long term control over their lives with medication alone. Now, bipolar disorder expert Julie A. Fast, who was diagnosed with the illness at age 31, and specialist John Preston, Psy.D., have developed an effective program that helps readers promote stability, reduce the risk of suicide, increase work ability, decrease health care costs, and improve relationships. The book guides those with bipolar disorder and their loved ones toward a comprehensive personal treatment plan by incorporating:
By helping readers gather these powerful resources, TAKE CHARGE OF BIPOLAR DISORDER delivers a dynamic program to treat this dangerous, but ultimately manageable illness.
